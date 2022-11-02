From today (Wednesday, November 2), a high-occupancy vehicle lane will be operational between the airport and the Palacio de Congresos in Palma.
Palma high-occupancy vehicle lane now in operation
Between the airport and the Palacio de Congresos
Also in News
- Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
- Bar owner fined for falsely denouncing a competitor on forty occasions
- Little love lost for non-resident home owners in Mallorca home of Love Island
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.