From today (Wednesday, November 2), a high-occupancy vehicle lane will be operational between the airport and the Palacio de Congresos in Palma.

On Friday last week, signs were put up which caused some confusion, as drivers were unsure whether could use the lane (the left lane) or not. There should now be no more confusion, assuming that drivers understand the rules.

Vehicles which can use this lane are buses, coaches, taxis (in service or out of service), two and three-wheel motorcycles, vehicles for people with reduced mobility (with a V15 sign) and zero emissions, emergency vehicles, and vehicles with two or more occupants, both private and public. Cars with trailers are prohibited. The traffic directorate in the Balearics says that if there any doubts, it is better not to use the lane; there's a fine of 200 euros for misuse.

The first of its kind in the Balearics, it follows the introduction of lanes in Granada, Madrid, Malaga and Seville.