The first day of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in Palma being operational has been marked by complaints and traffic jams.
Complaints and jams as high-occupancy vehicle lane becomes operational
The HOV lane has been virtually empty
Also in News
- Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
- OUT: The security guard who didn't know who Rafa Nadal was
- Palma high-occupancy vehicle lane now in operation
- Tourism Minister calls for debate on how to curb sale of Mallorca homes to non-residents
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.