Palma03/11/2022 18:46
Biel Moragues, president of one of Mallorca's taxi-driver associations, has written to the Council of Mallorca's mobility department and asked it to get rid of the continuous white line that marks the new high-occupancy vehicle lane from the airport to the Palacio de Congresos in Palma. "If you change lanes, you could be fined," he explains, it only being possible to get into the HOV lane at the airport. The lane extends for just over four kilometres. Taxis are among the vehicles permitted to use the lane.
