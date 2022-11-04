The swimming pool was eventually recvored by the Guardia Civil. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma04/11/2022 12:31
A criminal court in Palma has sentenced a man to one year in prison after he confessed to the judge that he stole a fibreglass swimming pool from a warehouse in Santa Maria in June 2020.
The defendant, a Spanish national aged 40, is currently in prison on other charges.
He will also have to pay 10 euros for breaking a padlock.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.