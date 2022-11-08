On Wednesday, November 9, the board of the goods transport association in the Balearics will decide whether or not to support an indefinite national strike that has been called by the Platform in Defence of Transport from midnight on Sunday, November 13.

This platform comprises self-employed and small transport businesses that were behind called the strike last March. This affected the whole of Spain, including the Balearics. The reason for renewed strike action is the apparent non-compliance with the law that prohibits working at a loss, a problem which is said to also apply in the Balearics.

The association's president in the Balearics, Ezequiel Horrach, says that carriers on the islands have not yet received aid approved by the Balearic government last March. The government, for its part, explains that there were some errors in request for aid that had to be corrected. Requests that were submitted correctly were then processed. The aid amounted to 5.5 million euros.

Horrach adds that fair prices are still not being paid, despite the fact that there is a regulation in force that obliges the hauliers' customers to do so.