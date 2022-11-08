Serious accidents involving tourists in Magalluf and Sant Antoni, Ibiza, the two Balearic holiday resorts the greatest problems due to excessive alcohol consumption, have fallen by around 90% since 2018, according to the president of the Balearic Government at the World Travel Market in London today.

Francina Armengol said that this reduction is the result of the measures adopted by the Government before the covid-19 crisis to combat the so-called “tourism of excesses”.

According to the Government in a press release, the reduction is exactly 90 % in Magalluf and 87.5 % in the case of Sant Antoni.

“The strategy has been drawn up,” stressed Armengol, who argued that the measures against excessive alcohol consumption and the supply that encourages it “penalise those who continue along this path” and protect the visitors and residents.

“We will insist on our commitment to safety and the fight against excesses,” she said.

At the London tourism fair, she said that new initiatives will be launched along the same lines, such as the purchase of establishments which offer “the worst quality offer in order to remove it from the market”.

The Government stressed that over the past seven years the number of four- and five-star hotels has increased by 77%, from 90,000 to 160,000, with a parallel reduction in lower category accommodation.

The Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, has described as “very positive” the forecasts for British tourism for next winter, with more bookings than in the last low season before the pandemic.