The strike by hauliers on the mainland, due to commence at midnight on Sunday, will cause supply problems in the Balearics.

The president of the distributors association in the Balearics, Bartolomé Servera, has expressed his concern about the impact, regardless of whether or not carriers in the Balearics decide to support the strike (their announcement is expected on Wednesday).

Servera says that, as was the case when there was a strike in March, many trucks will be unable to leave mainland ports. He stresses that there won't be shortages but accepts that over the first four to five days of the strike there could be supply problems with some fresh products. In the event that the protests continue for longer, the problems will get worse.

He adds that there will be an impact on Black Friday (November 25) and that, if the action drags on, Christmas shopping will also be affected. He explains that it can take between ten and fifteen days to return to normality after protests end.

Servera is appealing to the public not to hoard food, as this will only aggravate supply problems.