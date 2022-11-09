On Saturday afternoon, the National Police arrested a 38-year-old Algerian man after he stole a woman's bag and then assaulted a police officer.

Around 5.30pm, the woman, who was with a friend near the Cathedral, realised that her bag had been taken. Using the friend's phone, she traced her phone and found the man searching her bag in a nearby doorway. The woman asked for the bag back. He returned it, but not her purse. He then kicked the woman and ran off, dropping the purse as he did so.

The police were called to the scene. They observed a man in the vicinity of the Porta de Sant Antoni who they believed was the person they were looking for. It was. When they approached him, he again ran off. They caught up with him and there was a struggle during which one of the officers was kicked.

According to police records, he is a migrant who arrived by boat from Algeria last year and has since committed numerous crimes, mostly for theft. This was the twelfth time that he had been detained.