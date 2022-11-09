Spain scrapped its post-Brexit visa requirements for British touring performers in a win for the U.K. industry and now it appears that it will it go all the way and scrap the 90 day ruling for all UK citizens coming to Spain.

For those who own businesses and second homes in the Balearics and Spain, it has made life extremely complicated and it has done little to encourage new property buyers or investors.



This winter, 3.5 million Britons will be coming to Spain, placing the U.K., as always, as the country’s largest and most important tourist market and according to an exclusive interview the the i, Spanish tourism secretary Fernando Valdés has said that Spain would like to end the rule that means non-EU travellers can only stay for 90 days within a 180-day period – but the decision would be down to Brussels.

In the interview with i, he said it was in the interest of Spain” to get rid of the 90-day rule, but “unfortunately, this is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of it. It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.”

He added that Madrid was trying to put pressure on Brussels to change the 90-day rule: “It is in our interest to lobby and convince (the EU) we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”

Under the Schengen Area rules of stay for third-country citizens, non-EU citizens entering the territory under the visa-free regime can stay for a maximum of 90 days, for every 180 days.

Those who overstay this period – intentionally or unintentionally – may face penalties, including deportation and entry bans, which the Spanish government made clear on January 7 and the new post-Brexit situation is proving a nightmare for thousands of Britons who own properties in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain.