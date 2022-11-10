Stormy conditions overnight.

Jason Moore10/11/2022 12:36
W0

Mallorca was on bad weather red alert this morning after heavy rains fell across the island. The worst hit area was Cala Ratjada where 55 litres of rain per square metre fell within minutes.

The bad weather had been forecast and marked a major change in the weather conditions after brilliant sunshine for much of the weather.

The island will remain on bad weather alert for most of the day.