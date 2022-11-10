Mallorca was on bad weather red alert this morning after heavy rains fell across the island. The worst hit area was Cala Ratjada where 55 litres of rain per square metre fell within minutes.
Mallorca on bad weather alert, heavy rains hit Cala Ratjada
Island braced for bad weather
