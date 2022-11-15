The indefinite strike led by the group representing self-employed truckers and small carrier businesses, the Platform for the Defence of the Transport Sector, was called off on Tuesday.

The organisers said that this was in response to a "relentless campaign of harassment" by customers, employers, certain political groups and elements in the media. They added that they will continue to "defend and fight for" improved conditions for the sector.

The action, which started on Monday and was highlighted by a protest in Madrid, has not had the same level of support as there was in March, when supplies were disrupted for twenty days. Haulier associations which joined the group's demands in March have not backed this latest action, while other sectors that were sympathetic have been far less so because of the timing ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, the strongest sales period of the year.

In Mallorca and the Balearics, there was no backing from the goods transport federation. The impact on deliveries via the ports on Monday was minimal.