The Mallorca weather may be slightly unsettled at the moment but the temperatures remain record high. On Tuesday a record high minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Centigrade was set at Palma airport, the highest since 1972.

The maximum temperatures remain high with 25 degrees Centigrade being registered on Tuesday. While remain fell in Palma this morning the temperatures are still high. "There is no sign of the autumn/winter low temperatures arriving just yet," said a Met Office spokesperson.

2022 will go down as one of the hottest on record with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Centigrade being reached during the summer months. But the weather is causing concern with boffins saying that we should expect hotter winters as a result of global warming.