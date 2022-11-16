The Mallorca weather may be slightly unsettled at the moment but the temperatures remain record high. On Tuesday a record high minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Centigrade was set at Palma airport, the highest since 1972.
The Mallorca weather may be slightly unsettled at the moment but the temperatures remain record high. On Tuesday a record high minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Centigrade was set at Palma airport, the highest since 1972.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.