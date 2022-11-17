Will Hunt's pension hike filter through to expats in the Balearics?

Humphrey CarterPalma17/11/2022 14:44
Jeremy Hunt said today that he would raise state retirement and welfare benefits payments in line with inflation.

Hunt said he would raise benefit payments by 10.1%, which would cost about 11 billion pounds.

The government was also committed to the 'triple lock', a government promise to raise publicly-funded pensions by whichever is higher of average earnings growth, consumer price inflation or 2.5%, he said, but many expats who receive UK state pensions lost out on the triple lock promise because of the pandemic.

"In April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation," Hunt told parliament as he made a speech on his tax and spending plans.

"To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say, now and always, this government is on your side."