The Balearic government is planning a new rise in taxes on luxury homes. The tax rate on paperwork involving the sale of homes of more than one million euros will rise to two percent added to the half percent rise in general taxes already announced. The tax rate on the sale of homes of more than one million will rise from 11.5 percent to 12 percent.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Before Estate agents get to worked up about this maybe they should consider reducing the 5% fee they get for doing didly squat 🤔