King Juan Carlos at Queen Elizabeth´s funeral
Jason Moore28/11/2022 11:45
W0

The ex-King of Spain, Juan Carlos, allegedly instructed his friends to organise a “fake Christmas” because he “couldn’t bear the thought” of spending the day with his family, his former lover has claimed.

A new episode of the podcast Corinna and the King, which is released today, contains more revelations from Corinna Larsen about Juan Carlos, 84. He abdicated in favour of his son King Felipe in 2014 after a series of scandals, then fled to Abu Dhabi in self-imposed exile in 2020 as news of his alleged financial irregularities piled up.

The ex-King travelled to London last month to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a move which led to an outcry in Spain because of his self-imposed exile.

Related news
Former king Juan Carlos civil lawsuit in London

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case

King Juan Carlos was hugely popular in Spain until he was hit by a series of allegations over financial irregularities and his personal life.

Los reyes de España y los eméritos, juntos en la Abadía de Westminster

Photo gallery

King Juan Carlos at Queen Elizabeth´s funeral

It was a trip to London by King Juan Carlos to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth which has provoked an outcry in Spain

Poll

Should King Juan Carlos have attended Queen Elizabeth´s funeral?

429 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls