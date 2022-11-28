Rafa Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo have cooked up a treat for World Cup stars and fans. Their Tatel restaurant chain has opened a new branch in Doha just in time for the Qatar World Cup. Tatel already has restaurants in Madrid, Ibiza and Beverly Hills and it has won numerous awards.

Tatel brands itself as a typical Spanish restaurant and since the first restaurant opened in Madrid in 2014 it has enjoyed plenty of success. According to USA Today it is one of the restaurant chains in the world which are well worth visiting.

Nadal, who became a father in October, is presently in South America playing a series of exhibition matches.

As you would expect the prices in Tatel are not for the faint hearted. A rice dish with lobster costs in 52 euros per person and a glass of champagne 25 euros!