Rafa Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo have cooked up a treat for World Cup stars and fans. Their Tatel restaurant chain has opened a new branch in Doha just in time for the Qatar World Cup. Tatel already has restaurants in Madrid, Ibiza and Beverly Hills and it has won numerous awards.
Rafa Nadal and Ronaldo cook up a treat for World Cup stars and fans
Opens new super luxury restaurant
