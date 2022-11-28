German actress Heike Makatsch who had a part in the hit British film, Love Actually, is filming on the island. Heike has a leading role in the second series of the Der Konig von Palma (the King of Palma) which is being filmed on various locations across the island.
Love Actually star filming on Mallorca
She has a key role in German TV series
