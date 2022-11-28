German actress Heike Makatsch who had a part in the hit British film, Love Actually, is filming on the island. Heike has a leading role in the second series of the Der Konig von Palma (the King of Palma) which is being filmed on various locations across the island.

The German series, which is being produced for RTL, charts the lives of numerous Germans who arrive on Mallorca after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The first series, screened earlier this year, was a major success.

She played the role of Mia in Love Actually. Heike also had a seven year relationship with 007 star Daniel Craig.