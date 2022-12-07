He is one of the most successful tennis players of all times and soon he could be presiding over one of the most successful football clubs of all times.

Ardent Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal is being tipped as the new chairman of the club when Florentino Perez stands down in 2024. Perez believes that Nadal will be the ideal man for the job. There is much speculation that Rafa Nadal will soom be retiring from tennis following in the steps of his great friend and rival, Roger Federer. The Madrid job is just one of a number of options on the table for the Mallorcan.

It is the fans that vote for the new Chairman and obviously Nadal would be a popular choice. Nadal attends Real Madrid matches whenever possible.

Nadal has recently become a father to a baby boy.