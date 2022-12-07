Journalists gather after a commercial airplane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing in Barcelona's El Prat airport in the early hours and 28 would-be migrants on board ran away across the tarmac in Barcelona, Spain December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce | NACHO DOCE
07/12/2022 14:33
A commercial airplane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing in Barcelona's El Prat airport in the early hours of today and a group of 28 would-be migrants on board ran away across the tarmac, the Spanish government said.
