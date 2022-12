On the first of September, there were 1,845,122 people in the Balearics, the highest ever number for a September day. The previous record was on September 2 in 2019, when it was some 9,000 lower than this year.

This figure comes from the Human Pressure Index produced by the Balearic Statistics Institute. It is a combination of the resident population and the floating population (tourists most obviously).

In Mallorca, there were 1,341,762 people on September 2, which was 4,600 lower than the September record on the same day in 2019.

The absolute record for Mallorca was set on August 5 this year - 1,474,595 people. The record for the Balearics is 2,071,124 people on August 9, 2017.