Tennis legend Boris Becker will soon be a free man as he is set to be released from a UK prison before Christmas after serving less than half of his sentence for tax evasion.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Becker was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April for hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21st 2017, owing creditors almost £50m, over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca.

Becker will be reunited with his family by Christmas.

The 54-year-old has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which prisoners are sent back to their home countries to ease the pressure on British jails, with insiders predicting he will be back in Germany next month.

Becker was jailed for two years and six months for hiding millions of pounds’ worth of assets after being made bankrupt in June 2017 at the end of April this year London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Becker was found guilty in London of four charges under the Insolvency Act.

Giving evidence, Becker said he earned a “vast amount” during his career, paying cash for a family home in Munich, a property in Miami and the estate in Mallorca, which was worth about €50m at the height of the property market.

Becker ran into numerous problems over the expansion of his villa and hardly ever used it - it became home to a group of squatters for years until it was sold.