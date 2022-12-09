The video of the song, which was mastered at Abbey Road studios, “Don’t ask me why?” which has been composed by Mallorca-based British Michelin Star chef Marc Fosh and arranged and produced by musicians Jaime Anglada and Sergio Llopis, was officially presented and launched today in Palma before it hits the United States as Mallorca’s best chefs set about raising as much money as possible for the World Central Kitchen charity.

Chefs Adrián Quetglas, Santi Taura, Andreu Genestra, Maca de Castro, Fernando Arellano, Tomeu Caldentey, Pau Navarro, Miquel Calent, Ariadna Salvador, Victor García, Joan Marc Garcías, Jonay Hernández, Lluís Perez and Marc Fosh have come together to raise funds for chef José Andrés’ NGO World Central Kitchen.

“I was watching on TV everything that was happening in the world and the great work that José Andrés and his NGO were doing, and I thought that we chefs in Mallorca had to participate in some way. We are always asked for charity dinners and meals, which we are delighted to help with, but on this occasion we have swapped the cooker for our voice,” said chef Marc Fosh.

According to the musician Sergio Llopis, working with the 14 chefs was easy because of the enthusiasm they put into the project.

“When everyone puts their heart and soul into it, everything is much easier,” said Llopis. “They are so creative that they don’t mind creating in the kitchen as much as creating a song. It’s been a gift to work with them,” says singer songwriter Jaume Anglada.

The video-clip has been directed by the award-winning director of photography Nando Esteva, with the collaboration behind the cameras of Joan Monserrat, Cristóbal Vargas and Marc Capó. The Vivirdelcuento Comunicació agency was in charge of communications. All the people who have participated in this project have done so selflessly and altruistically.

Bulletin columnist Marc said “we’ve done the easy bit, now comes the hard work of raising money for the charity.”

Donations can be made through the website

donate.wck.org/fundraiser/4280760 or scan the QR code

The track is also on Spotify