The video of the song, which was mastered at Abbey Road studios, “Don’t ask me why?” which has been composed by Mallorca-based British Michelin Star chef Marc Fosh and arranged and produced by musicians Jaime Anglada and Sergio Llopis, was officially presented and launched today in Palma before it hits the United States as Mallorca’s best chefs set about raising as much money as possible for the World Central Kitchen charity.
Mallorca’s top chefs launch Chef Aid to raise funds for The World Central Kitchen project
Idea was the brainchild of Palma’s Michelin Star British chef Marc Fosh
