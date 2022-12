Could the christening of baby Rafa Nadal take place over the festive period in Mallorca? There is speculation that the two month old baby could be christened over the coming weeks because his father has space in his diary and has no sporting commitments.

However, after Christmas Rafa will start preparing for the Australian Open and may be away from the island for some time. There is speculation that a small family christening could take place in the Manacor area.

Rafa Nadal and his wife will also be moving to a new home with his family in the New which is being built in Porto Cristo at the moment.