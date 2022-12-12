There has been regular trouble at the one-time bank branch on Avda. Sant Ferran in Palma since it was occupied by squatters several months ago, but on Monday there was the most violent incident yet.

Around 4.30pm, three youths who had arrived on the island from Barcelona went to the squat to look for one of its occupants. They were met by five squatters armed with baseball bats, knives and other weapons. More youths became involved in what the police say was a "settling of scores" between members of dangerous Latino gangs.

Over twenty officers - Palma and National Police - eventually controlled the violent confrontation. A number of people were injured and required medical attention. Seven people were arrested.