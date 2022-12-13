In 2022, Taylor Wimpey España has invested 150 million euros in fourteen developments on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca and in the Balearic Islands. It has announced further investment of 80 million euros in nine new residential developments in these areas next year.

Despite uncertainty caused by inflation and interest rates, the Taylor Wimpey España director of sales and marketing, Marc Pritchard, says that "as we have always done, we try to find the best locations on the beach and golf front lines in order to satisfy the demand of our buyers".

By nationality, Germans are the main buyers, followed by the British, Spanish, Belgians, Dutch, Scandinavians and Poles. Prominent among buyer profiles are 'nomadic workers' and couples over the age of 45 who are looking for a holiday home or thinking about future retirement.

There are also Spaniards over the age of 30 who are looking for homes in quiet and well-connected areas.