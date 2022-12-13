Beach frontlines are preferred locations. (This image is not associated with Taylor Wimpey.) | José Barceló
Palma13/12/2022 16:46
In 2022, Taylor Wimpey España has invested 150 million euros in fourteen developments on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca and in the Balearic Islands. It has announced further investment of 80 million euros in nine new residential developments in these areas next year.
