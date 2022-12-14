At Palma town hall's Son Reus animal centre, there are currently 113 dogs, more than twice the number that there were at the same time of the year in 2020 and 2021.

The town hall says that in recent months there have been increases in the number of older dogs and of dogs that are classified as dangerous; there is in fact one pitbull that has been at the centre for a year, the longest period for any of the 113.

Up to November, the centre took in 946 dogs. For the whole of 2021 there were 895. That there are 113 at present is due to the fact that many of the dogs had been lost and were later recovered by their owners and also due to adoption of dogs that had been abandoned, were strays or were handed in by owners who couldn't keep their dogs.

The town hall has launched a new adoption campaign - "adopt with responsibility" - in order to try and reduce the current number and simply to encourage adoption. The councillor for animal welfare, Ramon Perpinyà, asks people who "want a new member of the family" to adopt a dog. "Give a second life to the animals at Son Reus through responsible adoption."