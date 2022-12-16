Colourful Conservative MP and former member of the government Jacob Rees-Mogg appears to have put his foot in it again.

..When I'm waiting in a 40 min Spanish passport queue on holiday, which brexit benefit should I console myself with to make my queuing worthwhile?#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/8Q7iNVU4NZ — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) December 15, 2022

Speaking on BBC Question Time on Thursday night, the Conservative leader told the audience that the British public to go “where they are welcome” when discussing EU rules introduced after Brexit.

According to The Express, the response came after an audience member asked the panelist: “When I’m waiting in a 40 min Spanish passport queue on holiday, which brexit benefit should I console myself with to make my queuing worthwhile?”

Rees-Mogg said: “I don’t get held in Portugal because the Portuguese Government has given us access to their E gates because they recognise having British tourists is a good thing to do.

“So, you should go where you are welcome.

“If the Spanish don’t want British custom, there is no need to spend your hard-earned money in Spain. The basic advantage is democracy.

“You now decide how you are governed.

“Huge amounts of money have been paid out in the European Union bribes that we were talking about today.