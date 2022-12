The deputy spokesperson for Unidas Podemos party in the Balearic Parliament, Esperança Sans, today repeated her party’s demand for the tourist tax to be increased as part of measure to tackle overcrowding during the peak summer months.

The party, which is part of the governing left wing coalition, also wants the tourist tax extend to cruise ships and yacht charters.

The MP also said that the tax is paid by tourists and not the hotelier, so she said she did not understand “the concerns in the sector when hoteliers and tour operators have agreed to a ten percent increase in prices but are not able to naturally assume an increase (of the tax) backed by experts”.