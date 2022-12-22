The National Police have arrested a thief, popularly known as the ‘Spiderman’ of the Playa de Palma, accused of breaking into three hotels closed for refurbishment, a cafeteria and a health centre.

The accused, of Colombian nationality, is charged with six robberies and has a long police record.

His last known address was in the north of Mallorca, where he has been arrested on numerous occasions by the Guardia Civil.

The ‘modus operandi’ involved climbing up to the top floors of hotels, forcing windows or balconies and then leaving the stolen objects hidden in the garden. Hours later, he would return to the area and remove the stolen items.

The suspect, at the time of his arrest, was found to be carrying a glass-breaking hammer and it is believed that he is behind a number of robberies from vehicles.

He is also being investigated for his alleged relationship with a criminal gang which specialises in breaking into parked cars.

A few days ago, an extensive police operation succeeded in arresting four thieves accused of committing more than twenty thefts from vehicles in the Playa de Palma.

Those arrested on that occasion were two Spaniards, a Moroccan and a Paraguayan, all of them with numerous police records.