It's been a scorcher in Mallorca.

It's been a scorcher in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma22/12/2022 12:21
W0

Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.

It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. The service adds that Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years as well.

Related news
Hottest year since records began in the Balearics.

Balearics set for a warm winter

Beach weather for Christmas in Mallorca

More related news (2)

Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar. Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.