The poor condition of Palma Local Police’s fleet of vehicles and the “lack of management” of the Citizen Security forces has forced Palma City Council to rent vans for the force so the police can carry out their daily patrols, according to Partido Popular councillor David Díez.

A few weeks ago the council agreed to rent two nine-seater vehicles, at a cost of 6,300 euros, and, according to the councillor, “it is not an isolated case”.

Informal sources within the force already complained at the end of the summer that a fifth of the vehicles that the police have, some 50 out of a fleet of 230 cars, are not operational due to various breakdowns. The situation, Díez said, “has not improved in recent weeks”.

Last week, Palma local police staged a protest to complain about poor working conditions.