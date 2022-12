SAMU 061 reported today that two cyclists, a 65-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were run over by a car as they were riding along the road between Campos and Porreres.

The accident took place minutes before 9 a.m. when, for reasons still unknown, the car ran them over.

Health services and officers from the Porerres local police rushed to the scene.



The injured were taken to Manacor hospital.