The average temparature in Mallorca last month (December) was 18.4 degrees Centigrade, an all time record, with the Palma Met Office indicating that it could only be described as "cold" during the month on four days (during the day).

The island welcomed in the New Year with record temperatures and 2022 will go down as one of the warmest on record. The maximum temperature which was registered during the summer was 44 degrees Centigrade.

The last month of 2022 proved to be exceptionally dry also with the amount of rainfall far lower than normal.

There is some concern about the weather on Mallorca with climate change being blamed.