The average temparature in Mallorca last month (December) was 18.4 degrees Centigrade, an all time record, with the Palma Met Office indicating that it could only be described as "cold" during the month on four days (during the day).
1 comment
I suspect 45 or higher temps coming in summer. For extended periods. This should be concerning for everyone. It's not a pretty picture. The consequences could be quite broad and unexpected.