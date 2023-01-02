It could be a case of early days but the free public transport plan in the Balearics has got off to a slow start with no big increase in passengers.From January 1 buses and trains will be free for all those who have the Citizen´s Card.

The plan is aimed at reducing the number of vehicles on the road because of the major traffic conjestion problems. Even the airport shuttle bus will be free.

It is all part of the plan to try and persuade Mallorcans to leave their vehicles at home and take the bus or train.

The scheme has cost in excess of 75 million euros.