It could be a case of early days but the free public transport plan in the Balearics has got off to a slow start with no big increase in passengers.From January 1 buses and trains will be free for all those who have the Citizen´s Card.
It could be a case of early days but the free public transport plan in the Balearics has got off to a slow start with no big increase in passengers.From January 1 buses and trains will be free for all those who have the Citizen´s Card.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.