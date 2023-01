The photographs tell the full story. Rafa Nadal's wife, Xisca, suffers as her husband loses two straight matches.

Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to

Same here, Mery, we feel you😔. Mery reacts when Demon broke back Rafa in Set 2.



But how can she maintain her elegant poise? Me? I’m throwing shits on my tv whenever Rafa gets broken 😡 😉#UnitedCup Sydney 🇦🇺🇪🇸#vamosrafa 🔥🐐🎾 pic.twitter.com/ASJggjqmA2 — Erlita ⭐️®️⭐️ (@Rafaerl_ita) January 2, 2023

But Nadal, who needed pain-numbing injections on his foot en route to the French Open title and pulled out of his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury last year, said there were still positives despite his shaky start to the new season.

"Six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this," Nadal told reporters.