Palma airport was voted the seventh best in Spain, according to a survey released this morning, with Ibiza airport taking sixth spot. The survey was conducted by AirHelp with Madrid being voted the best Spanish airport followed by Bilbao and Barcelona.

On the world stage Palma airport stands at 116th in the world with Tokyo airport taking top spot. The result of the survey will be a disappointment for Palma airport which has worked long and hard to offer the best service to passengers.

Recently the airport has been dogged by long queues by British passengers arriving at immigration. A lack of police has been blamed for the delays.