Palma airport was voted the seventh best in Spain, according to a survey released this morning, with Ibiza airport taking sixth spot. The survey was conducted by AirHelp with Madrid being voted the best Spanish airport followed by Bilbao and Barcelona.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I am not surprised, the immigration queues and general low quality amenities in Terminal A make it a pretty lousy experience. Luton & Stansted are ugly and overcrowded but no worse than Palma and they probably dont rank in the top 500.