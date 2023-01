A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday after being electrocuted in an electricity tower by a road on the outskirts of Es Pil·larí, Palma.

Around midday, a local resident was out for a walk and noticed that the door to the tower, which is an old mill, was open. He looked in and saw a body.

A psychologist from the 112 emergency service is helping the relatives of the deceased. National Police homicide squad and forensic scientists are investigating what happened.