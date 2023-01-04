The Spanish government is fuming at the number of discarded cigarette butts on beaches and streets across the country. The blame has been placed firmly at the door of the tobacco companies who will now have to pay for the clean-up operation and also provide the cash for a public information campaign on the dangers of cigarette butts to the environment.
The fist HEART ATTACK I had whilst on Live TV. Meant an Ambulance to the Heart Hospital 40 Miles away. I received a Triple By-Pass operation on my Heart. The Second Attack meant an Ambulance again to have a Pacemaker fitte All caused from Smoking Cigarrettes.!!!!. If this helps someone to stop smoking, I will be very pleased.