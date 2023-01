Rafa Nadal has been photographed with his son in Sydney.

On Wednesday night, images of the Mallorcan with the little boy in his arms emerged on social networks, showing the tennis player in his role as a father.

The player from Manacor has had the support of his son and his wife, Mery Perelló, who has been in the stands during the matches.

The couple welcomed the little Rafa on October 8 in a Palma clinic and after becoming a father for the first time Nadal admitted in the run-up to the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy that the distance is complicated.

“You leave your son at home and without being able to see him after two or three weeks, when we still barely know each other, and you miss him, it’s a new experience, but all changes are difficult in life,” he told the media.