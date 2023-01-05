The first frosts of the year gripped Mallorca in the early hours of this morning according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Several records in different parts of Mallorca have been set in recent hours, including Son Torrella, where minimum temperatures of -1 degrees were registered.

In Lluc (Escorca), also in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, the temperature fell to 0ºC.

Meanwhile, in other inland areas of the island, such as Binissalem and Campos, the minimum temperatures were 1ºC.

However, the wind chill also dropped considerably in coastal areas.

For example, in Calvia the temperature dropped to 2ºC.

On the other hand, the maximum temperatures on Wednesday were 13.3 ºC in Sant Elm (Andratx), 12.3 ºC in Pollensa and 12.2 ºC in Es Mercadal.