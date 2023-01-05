The contract for the beach sun lounger and parasol service in Can Picafort includes a project for conservation of sand. The company with the concession is using parasol poles in creating barriers made from reed to prevent sand from being blown off the beach.

For now, this is a pilot project for parts of the beach that will allow the company and Santa Margalida town hall technicians to determine what improvements might be needed. In November this year, once the tourism season is over, the intention is to create a three kilometre double barrier. This will remain in place for six months.

Such an approach isn't unique on the bay of Alcudia. In neighbouring Playa de Muro, these types of barrier were installed several years ago. In winter, the winds from the north are particularly strong. Sand is blown onto streets and, in the case of Can Picafort, the promenade. Accumulated sand gets wet, creates an awful mess and can contribute to flooding.

From an environmental perspective, the loss of sand is far from desirable. Town halls such as Santa Margalida leave posidonia sea grass remains on beaches over the winter, as these are beneficial for protecting the sand and the beaches. But this measure can be undermined if the wind blows the sand away.