The National Police in Palma report having arrested sixteen people, five of them under eighteen, accused of having broken into a property on Avda. Joan Miró and of having then held a party and stayed the night. They are also accused of having committed various other robberies in the same area.

Last month, a patrol stopped a car that had been stolen during these robberies. There were nine people inside the car, all of them now linked to the wave of robberies.

The sixteen, a mix of Spaniards and other nationalities, are accused of robberies from three properties and from a number of cars, in addition to the theft of one vehicle. The police anticipate making further arrests, as those detained are said to have been implicating others.