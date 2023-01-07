Hollywood megastar, Morgan Freeman, has joined the cast of the new Paramount series, Lioness, which will be filming on the island over the coming weeks. This morning there was speculation that Freeman had already arrived on the island but this couldn't be officially confirmed.

Bulletin Online revealed yesterday that Nicole Kidman would also be starring in the series and she is also one of the producers.

Lioness is an American television spy drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (the creator of “Yellowstone” franchise). The plot of Lioness revolves around a woman who loses her children, her lover and her freedom when she is framed for fraud committed by her husband before his death. Based on a real-life CIA programme, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as “the CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

Filming is expected to take place across the island. It could be one of the biggest productions ever made on the island.