Oh dear. One King in Mallorca who couldn't enter a church because he was a Muslim and another King who clearly wasn't a Muslim as he had been at the sherry.

Felanitx town hall has issued an apology for the "unfortunate conduct" of one of its Kings in Portocolom on Thursday evening. This was in response to some videos posted on social media which did appear to suggest that the King in question had enjoyed a drink or two prior to his delivering what has been described as an "incoherent" address.

The town hall insisted that this hadn't detracted from the occasion and that "the children were happy, which was the most important thing". A couple of parents who posted on the town hall's Facebook page begged to differ, though it has to be said that the King, despite his apparent incoherence, did raise some laughter as well as applause.