Armengol said restrictind the non-resident property market is an EU matter. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/01/2023 14:38
The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, said today that limiting the purchase of property to non-residents “is an issue that depends exclusively on the European Union”, although she acknowledged that housing “is one of the most important challenges facing society”.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.