The 2022 survey of alcohol and other drugs by Spain's ministry of health indicates that 27.5% of the Balearic population are smokers; the survey takes as its population people aged between 14 and 65.

The figure for the Balearics is below the national average - 33.1% - although the survey states that 63% of the population have smoked (or just tried out tobacco) at some time in their lives. There are more male than female smokers, but the report points out that more girls at secondary school level try out smoking than boys.

According to the survey, the average age for young people trying out tobacco is 16.8 years old, two months later than the national average. However, they get hooked earlier than elsewhere in the country - 18.3.

As to smoking joints, 50.9% in the Balearics have done so. This is ten points higher than the national average and the third highest percentage in the country behind Valencia and Navarre.

There is a growing vaping trend in the Balearics, up from 6.8% of the population in 2015 to 12.1%.

With alcohol, "heavy consumption" fell from 19.4% in 2020 to 16.7%.