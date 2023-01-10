Guess what is Morgan Freeman´s favourite tipple? The T-shirt he was wearing when he went out for dinner in Palma rather says it all....Tito´s Vodka made in Austin, Texas. It is made from from yellow corn, rather than potatoes or wheat. Morgan, who is filming the U.S. series Lioness on the island, admitted that his favourite drink was Tito´s vodka on the rocks. And he has the T-shirt to prove it!

Marketing its brand as Tito's Handmade Vodka, the company originally craft-distilled its products in copper pot stills at Texas' first legal distillery. By 2001, the brand was no longer a micro-distillery, having surpassed the industry standard of 40,000 cases for a craft distillery as defined by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

Now made in a facility with ten-floor-to-ceiling stills and equipment bottling 500 cases an hour, the brand recorded a sales volume of approximately 3.8 million 9-liter cases in the United States as of 2016 and a market share of 7.1% of the United States Vodka market as of 2017.

The big question is whether it is available in Mallorca?