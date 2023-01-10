Guess what is Morgan Freeman´s favourite tipple? The T-shirt he was wearing when he went out for dinner in Palma rather says it all....Tito´s Vodka made in Austin, Texas. It is made from from yellow corn, rather than potatoes or wheat. Morgan, who is filming the U.S. series Lioness on the island, admitted that his favourite drink was Tito´s vodka on the rocks. And he has the T-shirt to prove it!
Cheers to Morgan Freeman on Mallorca... the T-Shirt says it all!
His favourite tipple from Texas!
