The Spanish version of Prince Harry's autobiography goes under the title En la sombra (In the Shadow). When it went on sale on Tuesday, there weren't queues to buy it, but during the day bookstores were selling out of available copies. The Booksellers Guild said that it will take a few days to see how popular the book is, noting that there have been some issues with distribution.
Prince Harry's autobiography selling out in Palma
