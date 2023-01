The five star Hotel Gloria in central Palma is offering you a unique experience at a bargain price. The offer for Friday (Janaury 13) and Saturday (January 14) consists of a night in the luxury hotel with dinner and breakfast and full access to the spa.

If you are planning to head to the shop sales in Palma why not end it your shopping with a luxury stay at five star hotel? The total cost of the package, which also includes a welcome drink on arrival, is 260 euros for two people.

The offer for two people consists of:

Welcome drink on arrival.

Access to the spa.

Luxury double bedroom.

Dinner in the hotel restaurant

Breakfast

Late checkout

Offer valid for this Friday and Saturday.

