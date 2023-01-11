Enrique Gómez Bastida, commander in chief of Guardia Civil operations in the Balearics and the second in command overall, has been appointed chief of staff of tourism by Spain's secretary-of-state for tourism, Rosana Morillo.

He is described as being a person who has the "absolute trust" of Morillo, who until recently was the Balearic government's director-general for tourism. He is well known by the tourism industry for his work with the government, island councils and town halls on tourist security.

Morillo is said to have forged a close relationship of trust with him, especially with regard to tackling 'tourism of excess' in Magalluf, Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni (Ibiza).

One of his first official duties in this role will be to attend the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, which is from January 18 to 22.